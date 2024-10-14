Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 308,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

