AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $161.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $120.36 and a 12 month high of $161.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,701.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

