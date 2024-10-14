Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) is ORG Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC owned about 6.85% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $46.76. 7,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85.

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

