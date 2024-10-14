Arbitrum (ARB) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $273.82 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.77 or 0.00254343 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.53727558 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1015 active market(s) with $243,874,638.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.