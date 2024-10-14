Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,428,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 15,154,540 shares.The stock last traded at $5.53 and had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTM shares. Scotiabank raised Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

