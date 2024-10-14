Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.