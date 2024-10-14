Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Arch Capital Group stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.21.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.