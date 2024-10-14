Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $145.80 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 94.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

