Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $416.93 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.71. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

