Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.17 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $90.37 million and approximately $52.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001303 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,074,964 coins and its circulating supply is 184,074,992 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.