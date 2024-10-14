Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARKR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

