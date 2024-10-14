Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
ARKR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.01.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
