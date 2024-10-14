Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
ARKR opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
