Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

ARKR opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company's stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

