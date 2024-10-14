Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $114.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.