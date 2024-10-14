Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,770,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.85 and its 200-day moving average is $182.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

