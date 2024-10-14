Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $431,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -223.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

