Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $620,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $207.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.14. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

