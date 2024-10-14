Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $96.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 8.0% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $96,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $406,000.

VGT opened at $600.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $566.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

