Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 16,585 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $25,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $107.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

