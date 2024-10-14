Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. The firm has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

