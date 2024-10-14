Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 708,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 392,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

