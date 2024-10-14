Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Asante Gold Trading Down 5.6 %

Asante Gold stock opened at C$1.01 on Monday. Asante Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

About Asante Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.