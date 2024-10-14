Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $461.56 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market cap of $461.56 million and $17.77 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,238,567,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,833,673 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

