Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
