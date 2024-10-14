Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCZ opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5781 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

