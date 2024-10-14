Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 127,100 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auddia Price Performance

AUUD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

