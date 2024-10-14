Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.0165 dividend. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

