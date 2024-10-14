Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,400 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 0.6 %

AYRWF stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 41.40% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.