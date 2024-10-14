B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of RILYK stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
