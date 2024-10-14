Barclays Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

NYSE:DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

