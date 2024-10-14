Barclays Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $172.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $167.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.17.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $278.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.17, for a total transaction of $316,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,780,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,858,547.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.17, for a total value of $316,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,780,160 shares in the company, valued at $450,858,547.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,924. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

