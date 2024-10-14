Barclays Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Get Mosaic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.