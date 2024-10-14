Barclays Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $215.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.84.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $191.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

