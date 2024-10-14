Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WW International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

WW stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. WW International has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.72.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in WW International by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of WW International by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

