Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,055 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $20.08. 719,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,070,670. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.