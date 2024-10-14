Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,650,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $236.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

