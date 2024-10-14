Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $97.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,942,706. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.