BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BILL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

NYSE BILL traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 302,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,637. BILL has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BILL will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,156.44. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,156.44. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BILL by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in BILL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in BILL by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

