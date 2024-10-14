BinaryX Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $400.75 million and $158,700.58 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $82.66 or 0.00132192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00253681 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX (old) (BNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BinaryX (old) has a current supply of 6,214,825.31852449 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BinaryX (old) is 81.26336755 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $57,686.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binaryx.pro?cmc.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

