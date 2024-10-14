Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.88.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDT

Bird Construction Trading Down 2.0 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.90. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$10.06 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.