BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $776.83 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $62,553.11 or 1.00036079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $776.83 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00014655 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00054002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,851.51459746 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.