Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $343.95 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.06 billion and $343.95 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $357.10 or 0.00542152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00029940 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00074379 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,774,188 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
