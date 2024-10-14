Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $361.59 or 0.00546276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.15 billion and approximately $395.61 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00031154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00075184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,774,300 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

