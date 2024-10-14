BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.67 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,667.43 or 0.99995838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00056788 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997106 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

