BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CII opened at $19.86 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
