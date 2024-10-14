BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

