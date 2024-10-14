BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $10.64 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
