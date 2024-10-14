BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $1,120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.46.

BLK stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $995.09. The stock had a trading volume of 123,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,203. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $899.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $831.33. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $1,001.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

