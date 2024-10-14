Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 85,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,483,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of £712,600.00, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

