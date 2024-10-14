Blur (BLUR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.82 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Blur has a market cap of $20.82 million and approximately $69.05 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00258364 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,937,280,246.7656014 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.25276935 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $92,060,011.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

