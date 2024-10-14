B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.