BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $1.78 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. BNB has a market cap of $86.13 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $590.20 or 0.00896049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,892 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

